Heavy rains: Godavari waters rising again

Kothagudem: Water level in River Godavari at Bhadrachalam has been increasing since Wednesday night.

The increase in water level in the river was attributed to incessant rainfall in its upper catchment area in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra for the past few days. The water level in Godavari at 6 pm on Wednesday was 29.5 feet and it reached 36 feet at 5 pm on Thursday.

Similarly, Taliperu project at Cherla and Kinnerasani project at Paloncha have been receiving huge inflows from the past couple of days. The officials have lifted five gates of Taliperu project to discharge nearly 16, 485 cusecs of water into Godavari.

The present water level at Taliperu was 73.74 metres and inflow 15,450 cusecs, officials said.

The officials have alerted villagers downstream Kinnerasani as two gates have been lifted to release about 10, 000 cusecs. The current water level at the reservoir was 405.6 feet, informed the officials.

Meanwhile, the district headquarters of Kothagudem and other places received moderate rainfall on Thursday. During the past 2 hours the district received an average rain of 15.8 mm with many mandals witnessing light to heavy rain.

Khammam district received an average rain of 3.9 mm as a few mandals received light to moderate rain in the past twenty four hours. There was no rain in nine mandals of the district.

