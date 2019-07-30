Heavy rains help wipe out deficit rainfall in many districts of Telangana

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Hyderabad/Adilabad: The heavy rains lashing the State in the past five days helped several districts to wipe out the deficit rainfall as on Tuesday.

Extremely heavy rain pounded erstwhile Adilabad district with places such as Bejjur recording 21 cm in less than 24 hours since Monday night.

Adilabad town itself was drenched with about 12 cm rainfall, even as the rest of the State received moderate to very heavy rains over the last 24 hours. Some houses caved in, trees were uprooted, and roads were damaged in some places of the district. However, no human fatalities or injuries were reported.

The Met officials attributed the incessant rains in the State to multiple weather systems persisting over Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue for at least another two days, resulting in moderate to very heavy rains across the State especially in areas along Chhattisgarh border. The officials have already issued an alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the State.

Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in the districts of Mancherial, Kamareddy and Nirmal, with Kumram Bheem and Adilabad districts receiving extremely heavy rain. As on Tuesday, several districts have overcome deficit rainfall recorded during this season. Karimnagar district received 18 per cent more rainfall than normal, followed by 17 Kumram Bheem Asifabad district with 17 per cent more rainfall than normal. Warangal Urban and Jagitial districts too received nine per cent and seven per cent above normal rainfall respectively.

Flood water inundated standing crops of cotton, soya and red gram in several parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. However, authorities of Agriculture Department said that damage of crops could be assessed only after carrying out primary surveys upon relief from inclement weather. Old houses caved in at several remote villages, but no casualties were reported.

Streams were in spate owing to the heavy rains, cutting off connectivity between remote villages such as Dimda village with nearby towns. Road and communication connectivity of Pardi village in Koutala mandal and some other villages of Ichoda and Utnoor mandals in Adilabad district were also affected.

Several irrigation tanks were brimming with rain water, even as locals competed with each other to catch fish in the overflowing waters. Similar conditions prevailed in most parts of the State due to widespread rains which are expected to intensify further over next two-three days.

“Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana over next 48 hours. Light to moderate rain is expected to most parts of the State during the period,” scientists at the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Multiple weather systems are said to be influencing the heavy rains in the State where a trough from south Gujarat and adjoining Maharashtra runs to interior Odisha across an upper air cyclonic circulation associated with a low pressure area over East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh.

A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on August 4 which could result in more rains, the Met officials added.

Jurala project receives steady inflows, water released

Wanaparthy: Farmers and the general public in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district had something to cheer about on Tuesday, when Krishna water was released to left, right and parallel canals following steady inflows from Narayanpur dam in Karnataka.

As on Tuesday afternoon, 350 cusecs were released into the left canal and 117 cusecs into the right canal. Water was also released into the parallel canal which not only serves the irrigation needs of the Jurala command area, but also delivers drinking water to many areas through Ramanpadu reservoir.

According to Anjaneyulu, Assistant Executive Engineer, RDS Division, who was on flood duty at Jurala project site, around 90,000 cusecs was released from Narayanpur on July 28, an outflow of 1,20,000 cusecs was recorded at Narayanpur on July 29 and another 1,00,000 cusecs of outflow was recorded on July 30.

“As Almatti and Narayanpur projects have reached their highest capacity, inflows of flood waters have been recorded and would keep coming into Jurala Project for the next few days. All lifts for irrigation schemes including Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bheema and Koilsagar Lift Irrigation Scheme would operate simultaneously. We are assuming that by Wednesday, we should be able to open the dam gates and use water for power generation,” Anjaneyulu told ‘Telangana Today’.

According to Central Water Works (CWC), there has been a rising trend for water inflows into projects in Telangana, he said. He also said that all the lift irrigation schemes could function to their full capacity, as there was sufficient inflows to lift 8,000 cusecs per second, when operated simultaneously.

He said chances of inflows into Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) were highly unlikely yet, as inflows were possible only after Tungabhadra dam reaches its maximum storage capacity of 100 TMC.

As on Tuesday, water started flowing into Jurala Project, which has always been a tourist destination for the people of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. Farmers from nearby villages reached the project site to take stock of the situation, as their sowing decision is based on the water source from the project.

The Jurala project site looked colourful on Tuesday, as many tourists and locals thronged the dam, which saw an increased sale of fish, corn, and good business at tea stalls, ice cream carts, and chicken shops.

V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Sports, Excise, Travel and Tourism, released the water from left canal of Jurala, which is the lifeline for Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Mahabubnagar districts. He was accompanied by Devarkadra MLA A Venkateshwar Reddy, Alampur MLA VM Abraham and Makthal MLA Ch Rammohan Reddy.

Water level in Godavari reaches 31 ft

Khammam/Kothagudem: The water level in river Godavari reached 31 feet on Tuesday evening following heavy rains in its upper catchment areas.

The district administration alerted the mandal-level officers and advised them to be available round-the-clock in case of flooding of villages on the river banks. District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini appointed officers in all mandals to monitor the situation.

The water was expected to reach the first warning level of 43 feet by Wednesday evening if the rainfall in the upper catchment area continues. Meanwhile, the intensity of rainfall has come down in erstwhile Khammam during the last 24 hours.

The district average rainfall in Khammam on Tuesday was 1.9 mm as the mandals all over the district received light rain. In Bhadradri Kothagudem, the average rainfall was 9.4 mm with many mandals receiving moderate rainfall.

Diwakar Rao offers Maha aarati to Godavari

Mancherial: Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao offered ‘Maha aarati’ to Godavari River to mark release of water from Kaleshwaram project into Sripada Yellampalli Sagar, at a pushkar ghat near Mancherial town on Tuesday evening.

Addressing a gathering, Rao said that seeing water being released from Kaleshwaram project was a historical moment. He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for taking up the ambitious project braving all odds. He said woes of farmers would be a thing of past once the water was supplied to agriculture fields.

The legislator said efforts were being made to irrigate 2 lakh acres with the help of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. He said he had brought the plight of farmers of the district to the notice of the Chief Minister and the latter assured him to address them at the earliest. The drinking water crisis of Mancherial and Bellampalli towns would also be resolved, he added.

The MLA earlier distributed sweets as part of the event and offered prayers under the leadership of a seer. He broke coconuts and worshipped Goddess of Godavari. He was accompanied by former Municipal Chairperson M Vasundhara and leaders of the TRS party.

