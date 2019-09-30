Heavy rains hit Hyderabad again; Cops issue traffic advisory

By | Published: 5:20 pm

Hyderabad: With heavy rains hitting the city again on Monday after a day’s break, water-logging and traffic snarls are back.

The heavy downpour led to waterlogging and inundation of several roads quite fast, with some stretches in the IT corridor reporting waist high water and cars getting stuck in the water.

Cyberabad Traffic Police, asking commuters to take deviations, said there were water logging points at Prinston Mall near Biodiversity Junction, Orion Villa and Sunrise Hospital near Malkam Cheruvu and Nectar Garden.

Commuters from the Financial District towards Tolichowki and Mehdipatnam were asked to take alternative routes.

Traffic was also moving slow towards JNTU due to water logging near Shilparamam. Commuters were advised to proceed via Kothaguda – Kondapur – Miyapur Alwin – Miyapur X road – JNTU.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .