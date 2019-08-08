Heavy rains kills one, connectivity to villages lost in Kothagudem

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Heavy rains claimed the life of a 52-year-old man at Gondigudem in Ashwapuram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday, even as connectivity to several remote areas was snapped due to overflowing streams and rivulets in the northern districts of the State.

The deceased, T Narsimha Rao of Elakalagudem, was washed away when he was trying to cross Isukavagu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Around 23 devotees including four children who were proceeding towards Medaram to offer prayers to Sammakka-Saralamma shrine, were caught in flood waters of Jampanna Vagu. The Mulugu police with the help of the personnel from the Fire Safety Department, dared their lives and rescued the devotees using ropes and life jackets. Another motorist was also rescued by villagers in Dharmanaram of Wazeedu mandal in the district.

Due to heavy rains over the past 24 hours, streams and rivulets were flooded with rain water, affecting connectivity in some interior and forest fringe villages in erstwhile Warangal and Khammam districts.

With southwest monsoon being vigorous over the State, very heavy rains have been lashing the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nirmal, Khammam and others since Tuesday.

Heavy rain also occurred at few places in Nizamabad, Warangal, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Jagtiyal, and Mancherial districts. The highest rainfall of 17 cm was recorded in Venkatapuram of Mulugu district, followed by 14 cm in Eturnagaram of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and 12 cm each at Mudhole in Nirmal district, Perur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and Ashwapuram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Several streams and rivulets kept overflowing even as road connectivity got disrupted to several villages in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts as Mallur stream kept overflowing. Transport facility has been hit to Medaram village, where Sammakka-Sarakka shrine is located, in SS Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district.

With heavy inflows into Bogatha waterfall inundating the tourist spot, officials have closed it for tourists. The officials kept close watch on tourists at Laknavaram lake as low causeways were overflowing. Warangal city too witnessed incessant rain for the past 24 hours and several low lying areas were inundated with rain waters.

Erstwhile Khammam district too received moderate to heavy rains since last Thursday evening. Streams at several villages have been overflowing, cutting connectivity to rural areas. Pinapaka, Sathupalli and other mandals received heavy rainfall in the erstwhile district. Due to inundation of low-lying areas, people were forced to fend for themselves in their homes in several villages. Officials commenced rescue and restoration operations across the State.

Hyderabad city also witnessed sudden showers in the evening with traffic moving at a snail’s pace as roads were clogged with rainwater on several stretches.

A deep depression in Bay of Bengal on Wednesday induced heavy rains across Telangana State along with its neighbouring States of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The deep depression was formed over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha­-West Bengal coasts, and intensified further, resulting in widespread rains in the State.

“The weather system moved northwestwards and crossed north Odisha-­West Bengal coasts close to north of Balasore. As a result, moderate to heavy rains or thundershowers with isolated extremely very heavy spells are expected over Telangana in next 48 hours. It is also likely to cause rains in southern parts of the State,” officials of the Indian Meteorological Department said.

