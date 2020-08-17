Heavy Rains: KTR keeps Sircilla officials on alert

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rains, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao instructed the officials to work in coordination with each other with the sole aim of protecting peoples’ lives.

Besides taking up evacuation, relief and rescue operations in low-lying and flood-affected areas in Rajanna Sircilla district, he instructed the officials to minimise inconvenience caused to people.

The Minister held a teleconference with the officials of Rajanna Sircilla district here on Monday and took stock of the situation, apart from giving suggestions on measures to be taken for relief and rescue operations.

Due to heavy rains resulting in heavy inflows into tanks and other water bodies, he wanted the authorities to remain on alert and evacuate people residing in low-lying areas immediately to nearby schools and other places. He asked them to ensure that people are provided with all essentials at these shelters.

The officials informed that people from inundated areas including Anantagiri in Illanthakunta mandal, Konayipalli in Vemulawada mandal, Venkatapur in Yellareddypeta mandal and Jagadamba Thanda in Gambhiraopet, have been already shifted to the shelters.

The authorities were instructed to kept the State Disaster Response Force teams and also local police and revenue teams to remain on alert as water levels were on the rise in several reservoirs as well as rivers and streams. The Minister wanted them to respond immediately to any call for help at any hour round-the-clock.

The Roads and Buildings as well as the Panchayat Raj departments were asked to take up road repair and restoration works at the earliest. He telephoned to Ananthagiri MLA Rasamayi Balakishan and asked him to monitor the relief measures at the field level.

