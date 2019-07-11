Heavy rains lash Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: After a lull, heavy rains lashed the city on Thursday evening, leaving many streets under sheets of water and affecting traffic in different areas.

Many commuters were caught unaware and were seen taking shelter at bus stops, malls and commercial establishments in a few areas.

Following the rains, traffic was affected in Banjara Hills, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Khairatabad, Abids, Basheerbagh, Dilsukhnagar and other areas. Snarls were also reported from Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Nacharam, Mallapur and other neighbouring areas. Motorists had a tough time driving through knee-deep water in Kondapur, especially near the Toyota showroom. With traffic moving slowly, traffic officials appealed to motorists to take alternate routes.

The Cyberabad traffic police appealed to motorists to take the IIIT-H Junction-Nanakramguda rotary – Langer Houz and Mehdipatnam route over the regular route of Biodiversity- Khajaguda-Dargah-Mehdipatnam.

With waterlogging complaints pouring in, instructions were issued to Monsoon Monitoring Officers to stay alert and supervise the relief works. GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore directed the officials to keep the static pumps to clear the waterlogging points.

Bolarum received the highest rainfall of 29.5 mm, followed by 27.5 mm in Banjara Hills and 26.5 mm in Asifnagar. Meanwhile, the Met department has said that the weather on Friday would be generally cloudy with one or two spells of rains or thundershowers.

