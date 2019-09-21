Heavy rains lash Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The Southwest monsoon continued to be active with city witnessing spells of shower on Friday.

According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), Saroornagar recorded the highest rainfall of 74 mm till 6 pm on Friday, followed by Uppal (70 mm), Shanthi Nagar (66.3 mm), Ramanthapur (47 mm) and Chilkanagar (43.5 mm).

The heavy rainfall resulted in water logging in several low lying areas and affected traffic in core areas, prompting the GHMC to deploy its Disaster Response Force in several areas.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the last 24 hours, city recorded a rainfall of 15.8 mm. The IMD forecast said there would be cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the city for the next two days.

On the other hand, Hyderabad is still reeling under deficit rainfall. Against a normal rainfall of 563.3 mm from June 1 to September 20, the city received 474.5 mm at a deficit of 16 per cent, IMD officials said.

The TSDPS has forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in Greater Hyderabad in the next three days.

