Heavy rains lash many districts in Telangana

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that the Southwest Monsoon had been vigorous over Telangana, and heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Peddapalli, Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Warangal Rural, Yadadri-Bhongir, Siddipet, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Mancherial and Nizamabad districts on Tuesday evening and into early hours of Wednesday.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Aswaraopet in Khammam district which recorded 11 cm of rain with Shamirpet in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sirpur in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad districts also receiving similar amount of rainfall. While heavy rainfall ranging between 7 and 11 cm occurred at isolated places, 2 to 6 cm of rain was recorded at a few places and rainfall of up to 1 cm was registered at many places in the State, the IMD said on Wednesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .