Heavy rains lash several parts of Khammam, Kothagudem districts

By | Published: 12:00 am 12:01 am

Kothagudem: Several villages were cut off and standing crops inundated by rainwater on Thursday at many places in both Kothagudem and Khammam districts.

The water level in river Godavari was increasing at Bhadrachalam following heavy rains in its catchment area. There has been an increase of five feet in the water since last night. The water level crossed the 35 feet mark on Thursday evening. Officials said there was nothing to worry about as the first warning level was 43 feet.

All major and medium irrigation tanks in both the districts were overflowing. Streams like Munneru in Khammam, Murredu in Kothagudem and several others were in spate. Transportation was affected in many villages.

Officials have lifted six gates of Kinnerasani dam at Paloncha to discharge 35,000 cusecs of water downstream while at Taliperu project near Cherla, 18 gates have been lifted to six feet height to release 62,316 cusecs. The inflow into Taliperu was 60,267 cusecs, officials said.

Low lying areas in towns in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts were inundated. In Khammam, a house collapsed at Burhanpuram which two other houses were damaged.

Seven mandals in Bhadradri Kothagudem received above 10 cm rainfall during the past 24 hours with Burgampahad mandal recording 17.3 cm rain followed by Bhadrachalam with 15 cm rain and Paloncha recorded 14 cm rainfall. The district average rainfall was 8.8 cm.

In Khammam district, Singareni and Kamepalli mandals received 12.1 cm and 10.4 cm rainfall respectively while Enkoor recorded 8.2 cm rain. Nine other mandals received above 5 cm rainfall. The district average rainfall was 5.7cm.

Meanwhile, Collector MV Reddy, along with the Additional Collectors K Venkateswarlu and Anudeep, held a meeting with district and mandal level officials to review the rain situation in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

He directed the officials to make preparations to shift the villagers in the vicinity of the Godavari and other streams to safe locations. Emergency helplines have been set up at municipalities, at Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector office, at RDO office and the Collectorate.

People in low-lying areas in the villages near the streams should stay indoors and not to try to cross the streams, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .