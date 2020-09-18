Heavy rains likely again in Hyderabad

Several areas in city witness over 10 cm downpour causing water logging on roads and low lying areas

Published: 12:05 am 9:53 pm

Hyderabad: For the first time this Southwest Monsoon, several areas in the city have witnessed over 10 cm of rainfall with heavy downpour and water logging on roads and low lying areas on Wednesday evening.

Though the city registered surplus rainfall each month since the beginning of monsoon in June, the rainfall has mostly been light to moderate. However, on Wednesday night, several parts of the city recorded heavy rainfall within a short duration of time, which threw the normal life out of gear.

On Wednesday night, Bahadurpura and Gandipet recorded highest rainfall of 11.3 cm, followed by Rajendranagar (10.5 cm), Film Nagar (9.8 cm) and Tolichowki (9.7 cm), according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The ever busy areas of the city such as Khairatabad, Uppal, Punjagutta, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and Mehdipatnam received heavy rainfalls too, which resulted in long traffic snarls that stretched into the night. Yesterday, the average rainfall in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits was 3.8 cm while the rainfall recorded at Meteorological Department’s Begumpet observatory was 1.9 cm.

According to the Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has so far recorded surplus rainfall of over 680 mm against a normal rainfall of 541.4 mm during June 1 and September 17 while Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri received a rainfall of 608 mm and 683 mm respectively during this period.

Next three days

The rains are expected to stay with the city for next few days and the weather department is not ruling out isolated heavy rain once again. The weather forecast by TSDPS said that light to moderate rain/ thunderstorms are expected at many places along with a possibility of isolated heavy rain for the next three days.

The prevailing weather conditions are attributed to the cyclonic circulation over Telangana and the neighborhood. The east-west shear zone runs roughly across the peninsular India and under its influence fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is expected over the State for next three days.

Meanwhile, a weather warning by the Met department indicated that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in various districts including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda on Friday.

