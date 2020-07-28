Heavy rains likely in next three days in Telangana: IMD

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: Indicating widespread rains across the State for the next three days, the Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday raised an orange alert. Light to moderate rain occurred at several places in the State on Tuesday as well.

The sudden change in the weather is being attributed to an upper air cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, which is extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

As a result, heavy rains or thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana for the next three days. Similarly, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in the State. The situation is likely to improve further from August 1 onwards.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rain occurred at several places in the State including Hyderabad city. The highest rainfall of 3 cm was recorded at Sultanabad in Peddapalli district.

