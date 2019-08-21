Heavy rains likely in nine districts of Telangana on Thursday

By | Published: 9:57 pm

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon has been normal over Telangana and light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places on Thursday.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on Thursday. Nagarjunsagar in Nalgonda district and Enkuru in Khammam district received 6 cm of rain in the last 24 hours till 6 am on Wednesday.

Palawancha (B Kothagudem), Julurpad (B Kothagudem), Nallabelly (Warangal Rural) witnessed a rainfall of 5 cm, followed by Dornakal (Mahabubabad), Garla (Mahabubabad), Narsampet (Warangal Rural), Wanaparthy (Wanaparthy), Burgampadu (B Kothagudem), Kotapalle (Mancherial) with 4-cm rainfall.

