Heavy rains may lash TS for 4 more days

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in the next four days across the State which started experiencing light to moderate rain since Thursday night. Rain occurred in some parts of the State under the influence of multiple weather systems, including a low pressure area over interior Odisha and neighbourhood.

Khammam and Kothagudem towns received heavy rainfall on Friday, with several low-lying areas getting inundated. Traffic flow was disrupted due to water-logging on the roads. Officials initiated measures to clear the rain water. Rainfall also occurred in several parts of erstwhile Nizamabad districts, including the mandals of Bodhan Yergatla and Renjal.

Heavy rain occurred in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas since Thursday night. Traffic movement was severely affected in several areas due to rain on Friday evening. Several peripheral areas, including Patancheru, Medchal, Hakimpet and other areas, also witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall in brief spells.

Rains are expected to intensify further under the influence of multiple weather systems including a low pressure area over interior Odisha and neighbourhood along with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards. A cyclonic circulation also lies over coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood between 5.8 and 7.6 km above mean sea level. Another low pressure area is also likely to develop over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around September 2.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapally, Jagitial, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda and Suryapet over next four days. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at most places over the State during the period.

