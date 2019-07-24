Heavy rush of Aasara beneficiaries at banks in Khammam

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Khammam/Kothagudem: Banks in erstwhile Khammam witnessed heavy rush of Aaasara pensions’ beneficiaries on Wednesday. As the process of crediting enhanced Aaasara pensions into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries was completed on Tuesday, several men and women thronged banks to withdraw their pensions.

There are nearly three lakh beneficiaries in erstwhile Khammam district. With the proceedings of enhanced Aaasara pensions handed over to the beneficiaries on Saturday, the amounts were credited into the bank and postal accounts directly. According to Kothagudem DRDA Project Director P Jagathkumar Reddy, the pension amounts were credited into postal accounts on Monday and into bank accounts by Tuesday. The beneficiaries could withdraw the amount at any time as per their convenience and there was no need to hurry, he said.

Elated mood

There were nearly 1.11 lakh beneficiaries in Bhadradri Kothagudem and an amount Rs 22.04 crore would be credited into the individual beneficiary accounts monthly, the Project Director said. Khammam DRDA Project Director Indumathi informed that there were about 1.90 lakh beneficiaries of Aaasara pensions in Khammam as per revised statistics. Annually, an amount of Rs 360 crore would be spent in distributing pensions.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries were in an elated mood on receiving enhanced pension. “We have no words to thank the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao. The enhanced pension of Rs 3,016 would be of great help to us”, said a physically challenged man M Ramu of Kothagudem.

