Heavy rush witnessed at meat shops in Adilabad on Sunday

Adilabad: The coronavirus scare notwithstanding, meat and vegetable markets witnessed huge crowds on Sunday in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district.

People, starved of non-vegetarian food for over a week, made a beeline for the meat markets from as early as 6 am after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao clarified that consumption of meat would not lead to coronavirus. They, however, stood in boxes drawn by the authorities and maintained a distance of 3 metres between each other.

Mutton shops registered brisk sales in Mancherial, Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem districts. Ravi, one of the butchers at the market, said that he had sold 100 kg mutton till 10 am. He said there was a demand for mutton as the people preferred that to chicken.

Cashing in on the demand, some butchers raised the price from Rs 700 per kg to Rs 800 in certain parts. In Kaghaznagar, mutton which was sold at Rs 700 per kg till March 10, was priced at Rs 800, considering the demand among consumers.

Outlets selling chicken and fish also saw unusual rush. Bhaskar, one of the traders in Mancherial town said there was significant increase in the number of customers compared to a week ago. He attributed the trend to chicken being much cheaper than mutton. Meanwhile, police struggled to control the crowds at the meat market in Khanapur town of Nirmal district.

They drew boxes on the ground and directed buyers to stand in them in a bid to ensure that social distancing was followed. Rush was also seen at roadside shops selling chicken and meat, in the district.

