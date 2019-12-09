Heeding CM call, ZP chief travels by TSRTC bus

By | Published: 1:17 am

Nizamabad: Heeding the call by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to public representatives to travel by RTC buses to encourage the public transport system, Nizamabad ZP chairman Dadannagari Vittal Rao on Sunday travelled by an RTC bus from Nizamabad to Andhranagar in Makloor mandal.

The ZP Chairman said that KCR had successfully solved the RTC tangle and ended the strike, extended his support to the RTC workers and provided them salaries for the strike period, and raised the retirement age. After the CM’s decisions, the RTC workers are now happy and striving to pull out the RTC out of the red and bring in profits for the corporation. Vittal Rao appealed to public representatives to travel in RTC buses and raise the morale and confidence of the RTC staff.

On the occasion, the Andhra Nagar sarpanch and villagers welcomed Vittal Rao and appealed to him to provide a halt for Nizamabad-Nandipet buses at Andhranagar. The ZP Chairman talked to the RTC DM and urged him to arrange for a stop at Andhranagar. The DM assured the ZP chief to halt buses at Andhra Nagar from Monday. TRS leader Gopal Nagesh, Shekhar Reddy and Rajeshwar accompanied the ZP chief on his bus journey.

