Heera Group’s properties seized for evading GST

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad zonal unit of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) sealed 20 flats at Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki, 10 shops in Masab Tank and a commercial complex in Kukatpally in connection with the alleged evasion of GST by Heera Group of Companies founder Nowhera Shaikh.

Seven teams took part in the search operation that started at 10 am and continued till 8 pm on Friday. The head office of Heera Group of Companies in Banjara Hills was also searched.

A notice that was issued by Hyderabad zonal unit Senior Intelligence Officer A Sreedhar said the Heera Retail Private Limited at Afia Plaza at NMDC crossroads in Masab Tank was required to be searched under search authorisation issued by the Joint Director, Directorate General of Goods and Services Intelligence.

However, the premises was found locked, and attempt to trace the owners and keys was not successful. They wanted to search the place on a belief that certain documents, records and stock relating to investigation on central excise, service tax and goods and service tax evasion were hidden on the premises.

In a related development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a petition in a court at the Nampally criminal court complex here requesting to issue a prisoner’s transit (PT) warrant for Shaikh and her aides Biju and Molly Thomas. Presently, the three are in judicial remand and lodged in Chanchalguda prison.