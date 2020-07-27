Heidelberg prides in research intensive programmes

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:13 am 8:25 pm

Located in Baden-Württemberg, Heidelberg University — officially the Ruprecht Karl University of Heidelberg is Germany’s oldest university and is one of the world’s oldest surviving universities.

Established in 1386, Heidelberg University is the third university started in the Holy Roman Empire and is also one of Europe’s most research-intensive institutions. Heidelberg has been a coeducational institution since 1899.

Heidelberg is a German Excellence University, part of the U15, as well as a founding member of the League of European Research Universities and the Coimbra Group. In international comparison, Heidelberg University occupies top positions in rankings and enjoys a high academic reputation.

The university has three campuses in Heidelberg and one in Mannheim. Neuenheimer Feld is the new campus that was built in 1960. In addition, the Cancer Research Centre of Germany is also located within this campus. It also has a parking space for the students, faculty members as well as visitors. The third campus, Bergheim Campus houses the departments of sociology, political science, and economics. The university places an emphasis on developing new forms of interdisciplinary collaboration that cross traditional subject boundaries. The institution also prides itself in its collaborations with non-university research institutions and companies in the Rhine-Neckar and Heidelberg regions.

The university consists of 12 faculties: Behavioural and Cultural Studies, Philosophy, Modern Languages, Economics, and Social Sciences, Biosciences, Physics and Astronomy, Chemistry and Earth Sciences, Math and Computer Science, Theology, Law, and two medical faculties. The university follows a semester-based academic calendar and the primary language of instruction is German. A few Master’s degree programmes are taught in English, including programmes in American Studies, Economics and International Health.

Heidelberg University offers a degree in undergraduate degree programme, postgraduate degree programme, and doctoral-level programmes. Presently, the university has 28,653 students enrolled for different degree programmes. Approximately 1,000 doctorates are completed every year, with more than one third of the doctoral students coming from abroad. international students from some 130 countries account for more than 20 per cent of the entire student body.

Heidelberg University is ranked #56 in Best Global Universities, ranked #15 in Best Global Universities in Europe (tie), ranked #2 in Best Global Universities in Germany. Subject Rankings include: #111 in Arts and Humanities; #41 in Biology and Biochemistry; #50 in Cardiac and Cardiovascular Systems (tie); #141 in Chemistry (tie); #33 in Clinical Medicine; #128 in Geosciences; #88 in Immunology (tie); #197 in Mathematics; #103; in Microbiology; #39 in Molecular Biology and Genetics; #24 in Neuroscience and Behavior (tie); #14 in Oncology (tie); #78 in Pharmacology and Toxicology (tie); #34 in Physics; #204 in Plant and Animal Science; #71 in Psychiatry/Psychology; #104 in Social Sciences and Public Health; #36 in Space Science; #25 in Surgery (tie).

Alumni and faculty of the university include many founders and pioneers of academic disciplines, and a large number of internationally acclaimed philosophers, poets, jurisprudents, theologians, natural and social scientists.

As many as 27 Nobel Laureates, at least 18 Leibniz Laureates, and two ‘Oscar’ winners have been associated with Heidelberg University. Nine Nobel Laureates received the award during their tenure at Heidelberg. Besides several Federal Ministers of Germany and Prime Ministers of German States, five Chancellors of Germany have attended the university, the latest being Helmut Kohl, the ‘Chancellor of the Reunification’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .