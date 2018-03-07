Two held with charas in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Task Force nabbed two persons and seized one kilo of charas from them at Tappachabutra here on Wednesday. A bike and cell phones too were seized along with the drug, all together it is said to be worth about Rs 4 lakh.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Arshad, 28, and Mohammed Aleem, 28, both carpenters and residents of Tappachabutra and Bheeramguda areas. They are natives of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Arshad and Aleem migrated to Hyderabad 10 years ago and were working as carpenters before setting up their own furniture workshops in Tappachabutra, Bheeramguda and Patancheru.

“Both incurred losses in business and plotted to sell charas. Arshad procured it from his native place in Uttar Pradesh,” police said.

Arshad had told his mother Shamshad Begum about his financial problem and asked her to get charas from UP. She then brought him one kilo of the drug.

“Arshad first gave a sample to Aleem to sell it to customers, but he consumed it instead,” officials said.

On Wednesday, the two had come to Tappachabutra to sell the drug packed in a plastic bag when they were nabbed.

The two, along with the drug, were handed over to the Tappachabutra police for further probe.