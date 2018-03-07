Three held for duping people in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Mirchowk police arrested three persons including a woman on charges of cheating people, including a businessman on the pretext of performing sorcery for better fortunes. They are suspected to have duped people to the tune of Rs 5 crore, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as Mehtab Hussain alias Adil, 40, a furniture trader from Rajendranagar; his wife Sakina Fathima, 36 and Mohammed Yousuf alias Junglee Yusuf, 44, a history sheeter from Mallepally.

In the last week of February, a businessman, Rustum Patel, a resident of Yakutpura and native of Bidar, lodged a police complaint stating that Adil cheated him. Adil had posed as a conjurer and as having concealed treasures with his sorcery and lured Patel.

Police said Adil, who lives with his third wife Fathima, had come into contact with Patel through a mutual friend and provoked him that his ancestors, who were “emperors and had concealed wealth” and took money from him to perform rituals to see that he got the wealth.

“They also excavated some earth in Bihar but nothing was found. They told him the reason was that he paid them less. Adil also pretended that Patel’s ancestors were communicating to him.

He also told Patel that he was a king in his past life and had palaces in Karnataka,” said V Satyanarayana, DCP, South Zone adding that he told Patel about a ring with supernatural powers and also of his lady love in the past who had reborn.

When Patel asked Adil to repay his money as nothing worked, the latter threatened him using an air pistol and made Yousuf threaten him too.

The gang is suspected to have extracted about Rs 5 crore from many people in similar fashion, police said.