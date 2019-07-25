Two held for job fraud in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: Two persons who duped several persons on the pretext of offering jobs in Railways and State Bank of India were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) on Thursday. The police seized Rs 13 lakh, four mobile phones, a laptop and other articles from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the police caught Gangadhara Pradeep, 26, of ECIL, and Edla Aditya, 35, of Chintal. “They have posted online advertisements on various job portals and lured the unemployed with government jobs through backdoor. The duo after convincing the youth collected money and documents from them. They prepared fake appointment letters and gave those to the victims when they insisted for it,” said DCP Task Force P Radha Kishan Rao.

Three cases were registered against the two in various police stations across the State. They were handed over to the Gopalapuram police station.

