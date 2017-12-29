Heli tourism attracts visitors in Visakhapatnam

By | Published: 4:35 pm 5:08 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Heli tourism project which was launched by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the city mid-December, was made available to the public on Friday, as part of the Visakha Utsav.

HRD minister Ganta Sriniasa Rao who flagged off the event at Rushikonda, said that Visakhapatnam would become a tourism destination in the coming days. The heli tourism project would be run jointly by VUDA, Tourism department and GVMC as a pilot project for three months.

The en-minute sortie covering VUDA Park, Thotlakonda and Kailasagiri, costs Rs.2,499 but the price could be brought down a bit depending on public response, he said. Besides tourism, the chopper could be used in any medical emergency, and disaster management needs. Corporate houses could reach MoU for the purpose, he suggested.

The minister also said Rs.16.82 crore would be spent on tourism sector, Rs.10 crore on development of Thotlakonda and Bavikonda, Rs.35 lakh for Tadiguda waterfalls, Rs.5 crore for Lammasingi resorts, Rs.2 crore for water sports at Mangamaripeta, Rs.1.5 crore for development of Yarada beach, Rs.3 crore each for development of tourism building and Dallapalli resorts, Rs.12 lakh for Tandava reservoir, Rs.15 lakh for Sarugudu waterfalls and Rs.50 lakh for street lighting in Araku and other works would be spent, he disclosed.