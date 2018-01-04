Helicopter services to be provided for Medaram Jatara

By | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to provide special helicopter services to prestigious tribal fest- Medarm jatara, this was announced by Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy in New Delhi.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu he said on behalf of the State government we requested Naidu to declare Medaram jatara a national festival.

The State delegation led by Reddy from past two days met several prominent persons in New Delhi including Union Minister for Tribal welfare Jual Oram and raised the demanded for national status for Sammaka Saralama jatara.

Reddy said Vice-President responded positively and accepted the invitation to attend the biannual festival starting from January 30. “After the formation of the State, the government is giving due importance to tribal festival and allocating funds accordingly,” Minister said. He also stressed the importance of national tag for the largest tribal festival in the Asia.

He said the State government had made elaborate arrangements this time and expecting around one crore devotees from various States. The State government was also giving wide publicity for the tribal fest and had invited Union Ministers and other Chief Minister from neighbouring States, he added.

The Minister said providing helicopter services to Medaram jatara would hlep improve the importance of the festival and services would be available from Hyderabad till the end of the jatara.