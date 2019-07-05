Hello, Dolly! Here’s to Louis Daniel Armstrong

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Ever heard the song Wonderful world by Louis Daniel Armstrong who happens to be arguably the most influential figure in the history of jazz music. Born in New Orleans, US, and nicknamed Satchmo, Satch, and Pops, Louis was a composer, vocalist, an American trumpeter and an occasional actor. Trumpet being a notoriously hard instrument on the lips, Armstrong suffered from lip damage over much of his life due to his aggressive style of playing and preference for narrow mouthpieces that would stay in place easier. Eventually, he used salves and creams on his lips and also tried cutting off scar tissue with a razor blade.

When Armstrong was 18, he started playing for an riverboats and brass bands in New Orleans. He travelled with the band Fate Marable, which toured on the steamboat Sidney with the Streckfus Steamers line-up and down the Mississippi river. In 1925, Armstrong returned to Chicago and wanted to expand his career and for a better income. For a time, he was a member of the Lil Hardin Armstrong Band and was working for his wife. He formed ‘Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five’ and recorded the hits Potato Head Blues and Muggles. The word “muggles” was a slang term for marijuana, something he used often during his lifetime. Armstrong appeared in more than a dozen Hollywood films.

During the late 1950s, Armstrong enjoyed huge popularity and was a widely beloved American icon and cultural ambassador who commanded an international fanbase. However, a growing generation gap became apparent between him and the young jazz musicians who emerged in the post-war era such as Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, and Sonny Rollins. After 14 long years of hard work, he recorded his biggest-selling record, Hello, Dolly!, which was a song by Jerry Herman, originally sung by Carol Channing.

Armstrong’s version remained on the ‘Hot 100’ for 22 weeks, longer than any other record produced that year, and went to making him at No 1. At 62 years, 9 months and 5 days, he became the oldest person ever to accomplish that feat. The Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences awarded Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1972 after an year of his death due to the heart attack in his sleep on July 6, 1971, which was a month before his 70th birthday.