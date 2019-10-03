Helmet rule to get stricter in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: An increasing number of deaths of two-wheeler riders, who were not wearing proper headgear, prompted the Cyberabad Traffic Police to think of an intensified implementation of the helmet rule. They are also thinking of penalising those who try to escape penalties by wearing hard hats (usually worn by construction workers) and half helmets.

Expressing concern over motorists not adhering to the helmet rule despite repeated warnings, senior police officials said at least 50 per cent of the fatalities in road accidents were of two-wheeler riders. And, most of them were not wearing helmets. While some had helmets, they hanged these on their vehicles; others wore plastic caps, construction head guards and so on.

“We can say more than 50 per cent of the fatal road mishaps in our limits have two-wheeler riders as victims. Unfortunately, in all those cases, they were not wearing helmets,” said SM Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic), Cyberabad.

Last week, one P Vijay (30) died in a road mishap. He and his friend Anil Kumar were on a bike, headed towards Katedan from Attapur when they met with an accident at the Aramghar underpass. While Vijay’s head hit an electric pole and he died, Anil escaped with injuries.

The Mailardevpally police who are investigating the case found that a helmet was hung on the bike. “The chances of the rider dying in the accident would have been low if he was wearing the helmet,” DCP Vijay Kumar said.

With several such incidents being reported of late, the Cyberabad Traffic Police is asking citizens to compulsorily wear a good quality helmet while riding or pillion riding. “Also, it is advised to fasten the helmet straps properly. Otherwise, merely keeping a helmet on the head will not save riders from head injuries which may sometimes lead to death,” the senior official said.

“Half helmets and construction headgear will surely not help them escape from head injuries. It is good that they buy a quality helmet and wear them,” Vijay Kumar said, adding that the police were thinking of penalising those passing off plastic hats as helmets.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter