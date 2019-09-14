Helmet wearers exempted from vehicle inspections in Khammam

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Khammam: The police have given a special offer to bike riders who were deeply distressed imposing of exorbitant penalties under new Motor Vehicle Act recently passed by the Parliament.

The bike riders who would be wearing helmet would not be troubled by asking to produce any of the vehicle documents during vehicle inspections on the roads. Commissioner of Police (CP) Tafseer Iqbal has issued directions in this regard to traffic police.

It was planned to give the above exemption for some time to two-wheeler riders so as to motivate the public to get used to wear helmets. However, if any person was found driving vehicle without helmet he or she has to produce all relevant documents during inspections otherwise penalty for all violations would be imposed.

The Commissioner further stated that departmental action would be initiated against police personnel who were found violating traffic rules. In addition to that penalties would also be levied.

Right from home guards to police officers everyone has to wear helmet while riding bikes and wear seat belt while driving four wheeler. Police as law enforcing personnel need to stand as an example in following rules, he opined.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter