Helmetless pillion riding claims four lives in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:04 am 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: Last week, four women pillion riders on motorcycles lost their lives in road accidents reported in Petbasheerabad, Medchal and Bachupally.

In two of these cases, the bikes were hit from behind by heavy vehicles like the truck and private bus, while in another case applying sudden brakes resulted in the skidding of the bike and riders falling off the vehicle. In the fourth case, the bike fell after the driver lost control while trying to overtaking a heavy vehicle.

In all these cases, the police have observed that the pillion riding women did not wear helmets and all of them died due to severe head injuries while the riders survived with minor injuries.

“This underscores the need to use helmet even by a pillion rider,” say the officials from Cyberabad Traffic Police adding that they been regularly taking up initiatives to create awareness on the issue. “Still there is a long way to go in achieving 100 per cent compliance from the citizens,” an official said.

S M Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic), Cyberabad pointed out, “The usage of quality helmet strapped properly by both the rider and pillion rider will improve the chances of survival in case of road crashes.”

As per section 129 of the Motor Vehicle Act, it is mandatory for all the persons above the age of 4 years to wear a standard protective headgear (helmet) while riding or pillion riding a two-wheeler in public places. “We will enforce this rule more strictly till a change is seen on the roads,” he warned.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar urged the citizens to buy standard and good quality helmets and always use them properly while riding or pillion riding a bike.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .