Help students develops aptitude of questioning, teachers told

Hyderabad: The 6th convocation ceremony for students passing out of Integrated Preschool Teachers Training Academy (IPTTA) for 2018-19 was held here on Sunday. On the occasion, 45 candidates were felicitated and certificates were distributed by Principal, Hyderabad Public School, Skand Bali.

“Teachers must remember that the age group they are dealing with is very active in terms of their emotional, mental and psychological growth. So it’s very important, apart from teaching alphabets and numeric, that the teacher develops an aptitude of questioning among the students,” Skand Bali said.

According to IPTTA, all candidates had been placed and already employed in reputed schools including Glendale, Oakridge, Shri Ram Universal School, Gowtham Model School, Chirec, Global Edge, Kalpa, Phoenix Greens, Kangaroo kids, Eurokids, Meridian etc.

Director of IPTTA, Sonal Ravi Andrews said that each passing batch had given a feeling of fulfilment for having empowered women and given them a direction and sense of purpose in their otherwise mundane lives. Guest of Honour, Sultana Moidu, IPTTA president, Dr Ravi Andrews and others were present.

