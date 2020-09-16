Helpdesks to assist LRS applicants in Khammam 

SUDA Chairman inspected helpdesks set up at KMC office in the city on Wednesday and interacted with those who arrived to submit LRS applications

Khammam: Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar has directed town planning officials to guide the citizens in submitting LRS applications.

He inspected helpdesks set up at the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) office in the city on Wednesday and interacted with those who arrived to submit the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications.

Vijay Kumar explained them the benefits of the LRS stating that plot owners could avail bank loans and get faster building approvals. He told the officials to educate the public about the Telangana Regularization of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules, 2020, as many were not aware of them.

Besides the SUDA and the KMC office, helpdesks were being set up at municipal divisions to assist people in filling LRS applications. The process of setting up helpdesks would be completed by Saturday, Vijay Kumar noted.

‘Amending GO 131 helps public’

Vijay Kumar welcomed MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao’s announcement in the Assembly on amending Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department’s GO MS 131 to offer relief to LRS applicants.

He felt that the State government’s decision to collect the LRS fee based on the land price at the time of registration would reduce the burden. The move would help all categories of applicants, he added.

Puvvada, MLAs thank KTR

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MLAs from the district Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and Lavudya Ramulu Naik thanked Rama Rao for his decision to tweak GO 131 on Thursday.

They called on Rama Rao in Assembly Hall on Wednesday and said the State government always takes decisions that are favourable to public.

