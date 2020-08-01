Helping create a secure cyber world

By | Published: 6:11 pm

Telangana stands fifth in the country in terms of the number of cyber crime cases registered in 2017, as per the last National Crime Records Bureau report. To make the online world a safer place, city-based Rupesh Mittal started a non-profit organisation Cyber Jagrithi Programme. It is an awareness programme that helps people understand how they can prevent themselves from becoming a victim of cyber crimes and steps to be taken.

Talking about his journey so far, the 22-year-old said, “In my 5 years of experience in cyber security, I trained over a 1,000 students and police officers about cyber crime. Last year during the Cyber Awareness Month in October, I came across lots of sensitive cases of identity theft and fraudulent transactions where the victims were smart graduated people. This made me think about the need for cyber security education.”

Last month, they launched an online course on Udemy which reached 16,851 students. “We have also taken several live sessions with a reach of over 10,000 plus students in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu,” said Rupesh who was awarded the REX Karamveer Chakra for his work.

Like any other organisation, Rupesh also faced financial issues. “Being the eldest earning member of the family, I had responsibilities. The journey wasn’t easy as I faced difficulty in collaborating with colleges and convincing them about the need for cyber safety lessons.” Rupesh is currently working on making a few more courses on Cyber Forensics, Cyber laws, and a detailed course on filing an online complaint in Cyber Crime Portal. He is also working on safety handbooks for women and children and will soon launch a WhatsApp number for fake news checking.

Tips to stay safe online:

Do not share everything on social media ( keep your personal details minimal and private ).

Do not interact or easily trust any online made friend (Don’t accept requests from unknown persons, cross-check if seems to be known).

Turn on 2 step verification and immediately update your number if changed or lost.

Try to maintain two identities; one public and private ( Use that private number for banks and authentication purposes ).

Choose pay on delivery or Cash on delivery options on new e-Commerce platforms.

Better not to pay any advance for any services.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .