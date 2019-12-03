Helping Hand Foundation sets up NCD clinic at masjid Ishaq in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Hyderabad: Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), a voluntary organisation working in the field of public health, launched a Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) clinic at its Community Health Centre in Masjid Ishaq in NS Kunta in the old city.

The clinic was launched last Friday and nearly 70 persons who had gathered to offer prayers were screened for diabetes, hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular, kidney-related ailments and cancer.

Through the initiative, free medicines, referral to higher centres and counselling for lifestyle changes will be offered to economically weaker sections in the nearby slums. A full-time trained counsellor will be available at the CHC for counselling and guiding patients on lifestyle changes that can help them improve their health status.

The purpose of the NCD clinic is to detect hidden cases of diabetes, hypertension and other chronic diseases in the community and help them with counselling and link them to the public health system for zero-cost treatment, said HHF founder Mujtaba Hasan Askari.

Similar health screening initiative would be taken up in masjids, other places of worship, colleges and community halls in other urban slums in the old city, he said.

