Helpless auto drivers in Hyderabad worry over EMIs

Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: For scores of auto-rickshaw and cab drivers in the city, the lockdown has not only deprived their daily earnings but also thrown up issues of repayment of loans taken for the vehicles.

Many auto rickshaw and car owners who are part of the public transport system avail vehicle finance from private financers who run their offices across the city. Auto rickshaw drivers avail anywhere between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.60 lakh while buying a vehicle while cab drivers take between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

With the vehicles off the road since the lockdown was clamped, owners and drivers of these vehicles are worried a lot.

“Between 1st and 5th of every month we pay the EMI at the offices of the financers otherwise they levy a penalty. If at all there is a delay of one month we have to pay additional interest between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 depending upon the loan component,” said Shaik Ifteqar, an auto-rickshaw driver from Kalapather of the old city.

In case of cabs, the interest is high as the loan component is big. “I pay around Rs 9,000 each month toward EMI to a private financer. I bought a second hand car six months ago. Now there is no business due to the lockdown. So far, the financer did not ask for the EMI but we are worried how they will react when the lockdown ends,” said Zubair Khan, a cab driver from Tallabkatta.

Shahbaz Ahmed, another auto-rickshaw driver from Amannagar said, “Banks don’t come forward when we deal in pre-owned auto rickshaws or cars so we depend on the private financers for loans. There are guidelines for them to be followed but seldom they are followed. If at all we default the EMI, their bouncers stop on the road and snatch away the vehicle.”

They appeal the authorities to come forward and give instructions to the police department or the private financers on offering some relief in EMI payments.

