Helpline setup for differently-abled and elderly persons in Suryapet

Suryapet: Special helpline was setup to extend required assistance to the differently-abled and elderly persons in the district.
The district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy told that all the required measures are taken up to curtail COVID-19 pandemic in the district.
The state government has setup special helpline 1800-572-8980 for elderly and 1800-572-14567 for differently-abled person.
The helpline would work from 8 am to 7 pm every day.
The elderly and differently-abled persons can also call to District Welfare Officer Narsimha Rao on phone number: 94411742944, if they want any help.
