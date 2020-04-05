Helpline setup for differently-abled and elderly persons in Suryapet

By | Published: 5:17 pm

Suryapet: Special helpline was setup to extend required assistance to the differently-abled and elderly persons in the district.

The district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy told that all the required measures are taken up to curtail COVID-19 pandemic in the district.

The state government has setup special helpline 1800-572-8980 for elderly and 1800-572-14567 for differently-abled person.

The helpline would work from 8 am to 7 pm every day.

The elderly and differently-abled persons can also call to District Welfare Officer Narsimha Rao on phone number: 94411742944, if they want any help.

