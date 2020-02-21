Herald a great change in villages, Siddipet sarpanches told

By | Published: 12:17 am

Gajwel: Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon the sarpanches of Siddipet district to herald a great change in villages to make their respective villages a model in development.

Addressing the officials and elected representatives during the Panchayath Sammelan of Siddipet district at Mahathi Auditorium in Gajwel on Thursday, Rao asked the sarpanches to put some innovative efforts at their villages besides carrying out the routine duties such as laying of new roads and improving infrastructure facilities. Saying that many educated and young sarpanches were got elected this time around, Rao said that the Telangana government had inducted the qualified and efficient panchayat secretaries to bring a great change in villagers.

He called upon the sarpanches and panchayat secretaries to lead from the front. Stating that Siddipet district was standing at 6th position in the State in Palle Pragathi progress, Rao instructed them to work in coordination to put the district at top position. The Minister asked them to fast track the efforts to build a grave yard, dump yard, and wet and dry garbage sheds. He stressed the importance of protecting 85 per cent of saplings planted under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH). Rao asked the panchayaths to procure the tractors and trolleys immediately to streamline the collection of garbage from door-to-door. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Collector P Venkatrami Reddy, MLAs and others were present.

