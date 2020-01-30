Heralding a new era of composing music

By | Published: 9:51 pm

A Career in making videos on YouTube can be baffling, but millennials strode across this path as rapidly as possible. An expeditious expansion in genres like lifestyle and musical covers is taking a new turn. People are headed towards this resourceful space to share their encounters with life. The time has finally arrived; people are switching to internet from old-school televisions to discover entertainment.

The mammoth platform offers diverse arrays starting from food vlogging and independent music albums that seem to intrigue youngsters. The city has witnessed debutants produce fresh content to stay up-to date with happening trends. “Building an online presence from scratch is as challenging as it may sound, I reckon promotion is the crucial part,” shares Aman Siddiqui a Hyderabad- based YouTuber. Aman started his channel under the label Zia; he caters to young audience with his melodious tunes.

He bequeathed his renditions to aspiring singers who are yet to explore the world of YouTube. He often picks a juncture and styles crisp videos, from writing the lyrics to composing his own music and shooting, everything is handled by Aman. “I was in school when I started my vocal sessions; I never knew I would make a career out of it. However, I never stopped believing in myself and here I am today. Being a full-time engineer is tough; I never find time to make videos, but I grind really hard to fit in some time post work.

I was lost initially; I began composing melodies for short films and for media houses. That’s when I realised I wanted something for myself, and then the notion of acting and writing my own songs had come to me,” quips Aman. Aman enjoys the freedom of being his own boss, according to the young lad cinematography is a big part of what he does. So he decides to shoot the whole video in just 3-4 days so that he has enough time to extemporise.

When asked about his process of making a video, he says, “It takes about a week, I start from working on the audio first, and then I gradually shift to shooting. I’m not a perfectionist, but I try to catch up by learning and evolving every day. Ruhaniyat and Mere Soniye are by far one of my best works. I treasure how people distinguish my work from the rest, it really staggers me,” concludes Aman while humming Ruhaniyat.

