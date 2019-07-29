Herbal saplings find their way into Haritha Haram

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:36 pm

Nalgonda: An official of the National Rural Employment Programme (NREGP) has come up with a novel initiative — planting over two lakh saplings of 42 varieties of herbal plants under the ‘one village-one nursery’ programme of Haritha Haram.

Yata Venkateshwarulu, NREGP’s Additional Programme Officer at Nidmanoor, is the man behind the initiative under which the saplings would be planted in four gram panchayats of Nidmanoor mandal in Nalgonda. He believes this would be useful for people to make the four nurseries models for others to follow, and ensure a high survival rate.

In all, one lakh herbal saplings at one village-one nursery of Rekulagadda, 60,000 at Narammagudem, 20,000 at Venigalla and 40,000 at Bankapuram are awaiting distribution. It was not easy for Venkateshwarulu to secure the seeds of these herbal plants. “I had to visit several places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to get the seeds,” he told Telangana Today.

Sonamukhu (Indian Sena), Ashwagandha, Bavanchalu (Psoralea corylifolia), Sugandipala (Hemide smus indicus), Auri(Neeli), Kasthuri Banda, Tippa Teega (tinospora cordfolio), Nalleru (Veld Grape), Annatto, Kapichu, Avisha(Sesbania grandiflora), Kasthuri Banda(Malvaceae), Vaiv-Sinducara (Vitesnegundo), Insulin, Parijatham(Nyctanthes arbortristis), Nelavamu, Nela Vemu (Andrographis paniculata), Neelini (Indegofera tinctoria), Kalara (Mucuna Prurita), Aloe Vera, Catropis gigamtea, Aparajitha (Citorea ternatia), Calmega and Akkalakarra (Anacylus Pyrethrum) are among the herbal saplings ready for plantation at the four one village-one nurseries in the district.

Stating that people can use and even consume these medicinal plants directly to get rid of diseases and ailments, Venkateshwarulu said he chose these keeping in mind the call given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to ensure the survival of saplings planted under Haritha Haram. “Generally, people take more care of rare plants like medicinal ones, and hence I took this decision,” he said.

Moreover, the plants would be useful to the villagers in their daily life. He bought the seeds from National Herbal Research Centre (Hyderabad), nurseries at Ananthapur, Kurnoor and Chithoor districts. Generally, nurseries which are into saplings business do not part with seeds, but the hours he took to convince them of the need finally paid off.

Sarpanches of Regulagadda, Narammagudem, Venigalla and Bankapuram responded positively when he proposed herbal plants for the one village-one nurseries in their villages, which are managed by gram panchayats for Haritha Haram. The Sarpanch of Regulagadda, Bangali Ramulu, said the villagers were requesting for herbal saplings following the rains. “I am confident that every herbal sapling planted under Haritha Haram in the village will

survive,” he said, adding that about one lakh herbal saplings would soon be distributed. They would also be advised on how to ensure their growth.

Bankapuram sarpanch Unna Shobha Rani said the atmosphere would completely change after all the saplings grow. The gram panchayat will also focus on ensuring the survival of the herbal saplings by extending required assistance to the villagers, she assured.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter