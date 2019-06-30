Here are five closet decisions for monsoon

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 9:24 pm

It’s that time of the year when the roads are going to be wet and grimy, the atmosphere gets damp but the weather charmingly turns romantic. But, monsoon is, indeed, a very fussy period for wardrobe. Hence, here are a couple of closet decisions you can alter to help deal with a rather difficult monsoon dressing situation.

Fabric check

The key hack to sustain through sticky, wet monsoon is to make sure you opt for the right fabric. Light-weighted, skin-soothing fabrics that dry easy and are breezy. Pick fabrics like rayon, viscose with natural fibres like cotton, sturdy cotton that absorbs moisture and regains its quality despite heavy showers.

Flowy, loose silhouettes

Breathable, not clammy, outfits are your only bet when it comes to overcoming monsoon’s sartorial ordeals. Pick A-line dresses, or wrap-around skirts or culottes and palazzos that are loose and comfortable. Go for oversized t-shirts and shorts or dungarees if you’re in the mood for casual.

The desi touch

Ethnic outfits are most ideal for heavy rains. Kurtas are hassle-free and easy to style, especially when it’s a rush hour. Patiala bottoms and short kurtas are also cool outfits to wear through the season. Give your look an edge with long shrugs and thick dupattas that can protect you from the rain.

Accessorise it right

Give your look an extra touch with accessories that are cute, classy and absolutely ideal for monsoon.

Colour coordinated umbrellas are the perfect rainy season accessories. You could also go for adorable printed gumboots or waterproof footwear to endure all the sludge while looking good.

Monsoon don’ts

Say no to denims, leggings and outfits that lack lining or that are flimsy during the rain. Say no to footwear with slippery soles. Also, big bags are going to be a huge load. Keep your style minimalistic and limited. Choose unfussy hairdos like chignon buns or French braids to keep your hair from getting damaged.