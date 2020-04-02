Here are five fake viral messages being shared on social media platforms

By | Published: 7:36 pm 7:38 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Government, which started a dedicated website for fact checking on information being circulated on social media has said five fake viral messages being shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms on Thursday. Telangana Government, which started a dedicated website for fact checking on information being circulated on social media has said five fake viral messages being shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms on Thursday.

Click here to open Fact check site https://factcheck.telangana.gov.in/

Here are the fake messages in circulation:

1. A video is being widely shared on Facebook with the claim that Muslims are spreading coronavirus disease by applying their saliva to plates and spoons. The video in question is on social media at least since July 2018 and so obviously is not related to Coronavirus. Fact checking the video revealed that Muslims in the video belonged to ‘Bohra’ community and they were licking the plates and spoons to not waste food.

2. A message purportedly issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is being circulated claiming that sharing posts about Coronavirus on social media groups will be considered a punishable offence. No such orders were issued by the Union Home Ministry. However, MHA requested the citizens to verify the authenticity of the messages before sharing.

3. A couple of photos are being shared on Facebook with a claim that people in Italy are throwing money on the streets as money could not save them from COVID-19. A fact check has found that the photos are old and were taken in Venezuela, not in Italy. People threw the notes on the road as they were of little value due to hyperinflation in Venezuela.

4. A screenshot of India Today TV news channel is being shared widely on social media with a claim that Modi has announced that the current lockdown has been extended till 4 May 2020. Neither the Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the government made such announcement. The posted India Today screenshot is a photoshopped version of the original telecast of Modi’s address to the nation on 24 March 2020.

5. A video showing Muslims sneezing en masse in a Masjid has gone viral on social media. The posts claimed that the Muslims were doing this at Nizamuddin Dargah to spread Coronavirus. A Factcheck found that the video doesn’t relate to Nizamuddin Dargah. Such hyperventilation activity is called ‘Zikr’. The video went viral first in Pakistan in January, 2020. Hence the claims of the posts are false.

Everything that gets circulated on social media is not true. Please verify before sharing. Spreading fake news is a punishable offence.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .