Here are signs of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

By | Dr Venugopal Gouri | Published: 9:28 pm

We have often seen children running about playfully without a care in the world in their own happy way but when the ‘playfulness’ is beyond the needed measure and it appears that the child is not able to get on with some activities expected of him, it is likely that the child is suffering from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. A parent can look for the following before they consult their doctor for any such suspicion.

If the child is very focussed about his own needs and cannot understand the needs of others and their desires, it could be ADHD. For example, if the siblings are stepping out of the car, a child with ADHD would get down and bang the door even while the other child is getting out. This child is blissfully unaware.

The child could be so much in a world of his own that he could disturb or interrupt others for his needs in spite of the fact that others are occupied with something. Such children butt into the conversations of others.

One thing tough for them is to wait in a line for their turn and rush to the vendor right away. He cannot wait for his turn to ‘bat’ in a game.

A child with ADHD would lose cool and get offended at trifles and have outbursts of anger.

The child keeps squirming in the seat and cannot sit still. They run around and fidget too.

Such children find it difficult to play board games as they cannot sit quietly for any leisure activity.

Such children do not stick to one activity and keep jumping from one to another leaving the previous task unfinished. The homework and projects remain incomplete and parents have difficulty in disciplining them.

Sustaining focus, attention and mental effort to a task is an ordeal for such children.

Even as the child is being spoken to, they run away towards something else. Even if they stay put, they do not have the patience to listen through the conversation and their mind wanders away.

They simply forget what they have just heard and cannot repeat the same.

They cannot follow a chain of simple tasks. In the sense, they lose the chain of thought after doing the first action and do not remember the next few things.

These children tend to be on their own and cannot mingle with other children when they are a part of a group play.

Toys do not remain in the same shape for long with such kids as they tend to break them more often than other children.

When these children grow into adolescents, they may have problem in maintaining personal hygiene, understanding social cues, compromising with peers, managing time, etc.Homoeopathic medicine has good remedies to calm down such children and establish their focus and attention better. Such children have the uncanny ability to understand things and grasp concepts but have difficulty in pursuing them with patience.

Remedies like Ignatia, Aconite, Natrum mur, Tarentula hisp, Valeriana, and Sanicula have the potential to stop the child from ‘wandering’ and help them focus their attention on something better!

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter