Here are some TV shows loaded with lessons

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 9:06 pm

From preschool programmes that help kids build a strong foundation from an early age to sets that encourage avid STEM fans carry out their interests, it is important to provide kids with age-appropriate options that help make TV time count.

With classics such as Sesame Street to newer favourites like Sid the Science Kid, there’s no shortage of smart and fun shows for kids. We have curated a list of a few TV shows which are just as entertaining as they are educational.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Primarily intended for kids to use their common knowledge, in order to find viable solutions to problems that arise, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse encourages everything from creativity to problem solving to even logical thinking. With objectives geared specifically towards kids, this show makes children intuitively work towards their goal to help Mickey and his friends overcome the issue at hand.

Sesame Street

An all-time classic Sesame Street is the first show of its kind that has utilised a detailed and comprehensive educational curriculum, with specific educational goals, in its content. With colourful characters sporting distinct personas, this show instills a bucket of skills in children everywhere. It also incorporates a model of repetition and humour familiar to kids to make it easier for them to understand.

Sid the Science Kid

Revolving around a young child named Sid who aspires a career in science, this show combines comedy and music to promote exploration, discovery and science readiness among preschoolers. Embark on a fun-filled day of finding answers with the help of family and friends to understand and gain knowledge about all things science.

Cyberchase

Using basic math in combination with problem-solving skills, Cyberchase covers both categories of inventiveness and intellect. The series focuses around three children from Earth: Jackie, Matt, and Inez. They are brought into a Cyberspace, a digital universe, in order to protect the world from the villain Hacker which they do by using their skills to logically tackle a series of problems.