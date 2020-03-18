Here are the day’s developments pertaining to coronavirus situation in Telangana…

By | Published: 10:00 pm 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: Coronavirus situation in Telangana continues to be grim, albeit not alarming on Wednesday. Authorities identified the sixth positive covid-19 case. So far only six positives cases were reported in Telangana out of which one person was cured and released from hospital.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has called for a high-level urgent meeting on Thursday to take stock of the situation and indications are that more stringent measures of social distancing and isolation are likely to be announced.

Here are some developments for your to read quickly:

Some more stringent measures are likely to be put in place in the battle against coronavirus in Telangana State after the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao takes stock of the developing situation at a high level emergency meeting he has convened on Thursday.

The Chief Minister decided to call for the meeting in the wake of an Indonesian, part of a 10-member group that visited Karimnagar, testing positive for coronavirus. Chandrashekhar Rao urged the people of the State to be on the alert particularly in the backdrop of this development.

State Health authorities say it was a 21-year-old youngster with a travel history to Scotland who has tested positive on Wednesday, taking the overall number of COVID-19 cases to six in Telangana. .

The COVID-19 positive patient with a travel history to Scotland has been admitted to the isolation wing of Gandhi Hospital and is in stable condition. With this, at present there are five COVID-19 positive patients who are admitted to Gandhi Hospital. While the first COVID-19 positive patient with a travel history to Dubai had recovered and was discharged from Gandhi Hospital last Friday, the remaining positive patients are gradually recovering, authorities said

Karimnagar: Six persons who had interacted with the Indonesian group, one of whom tested positive for coronavirus, were shifted to the isolation ward in the district headquarters hospital on Wednesday. A Special Branch head constable, who was attached to the Indonesian preachers to monitor their activities, also developed symptoms of coronavirus and has been shifted to Gandhi hospital

Hyderabad: The Health Minister, Etela Rajender has urged the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr.Harsh Vardhan to cancel all international flights to Hyderabad.

At present, there is clear evidence that COVID-19 transmission was happening from international travellers. “There is no evidence of community transmission in Hyderabad. To keep it this way, there is a need to prevent all incoming travelers from foreign countries. We have shared this view with the Union Health Minister,” the Minister said.

The Khammam district administration has taken preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19, informed the District Collector R V Karnan.

He along with the Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal and District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr. Banoth Malathi and others inspected an isolation ward set up at trauma care centre at the District General Hospital here on Wednesday.

A Telangana woman research scholar at Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has developed a hand sanitiser that is in line with the standards recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centre for Disease Control (CDC), a Federal Health Agency in the US, for the Institute’s community.

District Collector K Shashanka instructed the Health Department officials to make available all medical facilities in the new isolation ward established for coronavirus patients in the district headquarters hospital.

District Medical and Health Department officials set up an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients in the district headquarters hospital early this month. In the wake of the spread of coronavirus, officials have opened another isolation ward.

Mosque committees in Telangana are organising special supplications in view of coronovirus scare. The ‘dua’ (supplication) is being organised after every prayer five times a day at almost all the mosques following an unofficial call by various religious scholars.

Maulana Hafez Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb Mecca Masjid, said after all the five prayers, special mention is made during the ‘dua’ seeking safety from coronovirus to the entire mankind.

