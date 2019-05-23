Here are the profiles of MPs who won in Telangana

By | Published: 1:10 am 1:16 am

Khammam LS – Nama Nageswar Rao (TRS)

With the victory in 2019 general polls, Nama Nageswar Rao (62) will be representing the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency for the second time in Parliament. He earlier won the seat in 2009.

Nageswar Rao was the first among the MPs in Lok Sabha to sign separate Telangana Bill introduced in Parliament in 2014. He lost the 2014 LS election from Khammam which he had contested on a TDP ticket. Before entering

the electoral politics, he ran Madhucon Projects, an infrastructure company, and was a pioneer of granite industry in AP and Telangana. He founded Nama Muthiah Memorial Trust in memory of his father to serve the poor. A new entrant into the TRS, Nageswar Rao was successful in connecting with leaders and cadres in the constituency.

He laid out a campaigning strategy involving both old and new leaders of the party, gaining their acceptance.

He continued the same tempo since the time of hitting the campaign trail on March 27 at Mulakalapally after offering prayers at Sri Seeta Ramachandraswamy Temple at Bhadrachalam till the end of electioneering on April 9.

Mahabubabad (ST) LS – Maloth Kavitha (TRS)

A B.Sc graduate from St.Pious X Degree & PG College, Hyderabad, Kavitha entered politics at a young age as the political heir of her father DS Redya Naik, a senior politician and TRS MLA form Dornakal constituency. Born in 1981, she was first elected to Assembly from Mahabubabad constituency in 2009 on a Congress ticket.

Kavitha was the favourite right from the beginning with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao setting things in her favour with a massive public meeting. The Chief Minister’s promise to tribal folks to address podu land issue soon after the elections also seems to have had an impact on tribal voters.

Several party leaders, including Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, former MP A Seetaram Naik and MLAs P Sudharshan Reddy and Kavitha’s father conducted extensive electioneering in support of the TRS candidate. She also enjoyed the advantage of Congress MLAs Rega Kantha Rao and B Haripriya extending support to the TRS.

Zaheerabad LS – Bheemrao Baswanthrao Patil (TRS)

Bheemrao Baswanthrao Patil (63), popular as BB Patil, was born at Sirpur village in Kamareddy district and holds a BSc (Agriculture) degree. He has been into business and agriculture.



He got elected to Lok Sabha from Zaheerabad constituency with a majority of 1.44 lakh votes in 2014 elections and was the member of Committee on Papers Laid on the Table, Standing Committee on Home Affairs and Consultative Committee on Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Shipping. He also served as vice-president of Telangana Cricket Association and as the chairman of Telangana Veera Shaiva Lingayat Federation (TVLF). Patil is proficient in Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu and English.

Mahabubnagar LS – Manne Srinivas Reddy (TRS)

Though the BJP fielded a senior politician like DK Aruna and sitting MP and former TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha AP Jithender Reddy joined the national party, TRS nominee Manne Srinivas Reddy defended the party’s stronghold with a margin of about 77,873 votes. He received 4,11,402 votes (41.78 per cent) of the 9,84,634 votes polled.

Srinivas Reddy has been a party loyalist for several years now. His maintains a close association with people of Mahabubnagar constituency and played a crucial role in providing employment opportunities to youth through his family-owned MSN Pharma industries. He also involved in several service activities and supported the cause of separate Telangana movement. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself addressed a public meeting and campaigned on behalf of Aruna, the wind remained in favour of the TRS.

A former MPTC from Gurukunta of Nawabpet mandal, Srinivas Reddy was the unanimous choice of the seven TRS MLAs whose constituencies comprise the Lok Sabha seat, according to Sports Minister Srinivas Goud.

Secunderabad LS – Kishan Reddy (BJP)

BJP has retained the Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency with G Kishan Reddy recording a majority of over 51,000 votes over his nearest rival and TRS nominee Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav. The three-cornered fight turned into a tug of war between the duo. Kishan Reddy polled about 3,51,885 votes (42.12 per cent) of total 8,35,347 votes polled.

Clean image and accessibility are learnt to have played crucial role in people chosing Kishan Reddy over others. As a former BJP state president and floor leader in the State Assembly, he remains to be a well-known face in the city. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigning on his behalf, the BJP cadre’s confidence got boosted. The BJP’s belief in the large presence of North Indian voters in the constituency, has paid off in its favour.

The constituency registered a meagre 46.26 per cent, second lowest poll percentage in the State after Hyderabad with a mere 44.75 per cent.

Keeping up with the history, people of Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency chose a national party as no regional party has ever held a seat in the Secunderabad constituency, which gave success in equal measure to both Congress and BJP.

The constituency had been a Congress stronghold until the incumbent BJP MP and senior leader Bandaru Dattatreya won in the 1991 general elections and held it for four out of seven terms. Former BJP State president G Kishan Reddy replaced Dattatreya to contest for Lok Sabha for first time during 2019 polls. Dattatreya too supported the candidature of Kishan Reddy which boosted the morales of the party cadre.

Nalgonda LS – Uttam (Congress)

Congress retained its traditional bastion of Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency. The party emerging victorious comes as a major relief for TPCC president and the party candidate N Uttam Kumar Reddy under whose leadership the party suffered a major setback in the Assembly polls in Telangana State last year.

A former pilot in the Indian Air Force, Uttam Kumar Reddy worked as a Minister in the previous Congress government. After the State formation, he was appointed as the TPCC president. Though the party’s performance was abismal under his leadership, Uttam registered personal victories in majority elections.

The Lok Sabha election was no cakewalk for Uttam Kumar Reddy, who won from Huzurnagar constituency in the Assembly elections last December, but decided to contest from Nalgonda Lok Sabha following orders from the party high command. People gave a decisive verdict recording a poll percentage of 74.11 per cent, third largest poll percentage in the State.

For most part of the day, a close fight ensued between Uttam Kumar Reddy and TRS’ debutant Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy, a businessman. However, the counting turned in favour of Uttam who eventually gained a margin of about 25,682 votes. Uttam was polled 5,26,028 votes (44.74 per cent) of total 11.75 lakh votes polled. Narsimha Reddy was polled over five lakh votes in the elections.

Karimnagar LS – Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP)

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, one of the official spokespersons of Telangana BJP, on Thursday found himself as one of the shock victors in the Lok Sabha elections from the State. His win over TRS’s senior leader and sitting MP Boinpalli Vinod Kumar pitchforked him into limelight. His margin of victory of 89,508 votes came not just as a shocker to the TRS but was also a surprise for the BJP itself.

Sanjay, the 47-year-old two time contestant in the Assembly elections on a BJP ticket – in 2014 and 2018 – lost both times but the turnaround came with a thumping win in these Lok Sabha elections. In the 2014 elections, he lost to TRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar only to face the same fate again in 2018.

Incidentally, Sanjay Kumar’s victory is all the more remarkable because not only did he defeat the TRS’s deputy floor leader in the Lok Sabha but did not have any top BJP leader from the national level campaign for him. In fact, BJP president Amit Shah who was to address a public meeting in Karimnagar in his support, cancelled it at the last minute. A BJP leader said Sanjay’s win was also special as none of the seven Assembly segments in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency had a BJP MLA.

Nizamabad LS – Dharmapuri Aravind (BJP)

A first time contestant in electoral politics, Dharmapuri Aravind of the BJP, became an instant stuff of his party folklore registering a win over Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s K Kavitha who was the sitting MP from Nizamabad constituency. Though his father and former Minister D Srinivas, who was a Congress man for a long time and joined TRS later, only to be practically thrown out of it, Aravind and his father both maintained that they worked independent of each other. A businessman and former cricketer who played a few Ranji Trophy matches for the Hyderabad team, Aravind is also a member of the Telangana State BJP’s State Executive Committee.

The 1976 born Aravind won over his nearest rival Kavitha by a margin of 71,057 votes. Both his win and the scale of the victory have reportedly left many in the TRS party aghast at the outcome of the election.

Bhongir LS – Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Congress)

A former minister in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, Komatireddy Venkatreddy who won from Bhongir constituency by a wafer thin margin of 5,219 votes, fought a pitched battle with TRS’ Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud. Throughout the counting of votes on Thursday, Venkatreddy was in the lead for most part but by evening, it was clear that Narsaiah Goud was heading for a defeat.

Venkat Reddy received 5,32,795 votes against Narsaiah Goud’s 5,27,576 votes making this one of the most closely fought contests in the current Lok Sabha elections.

For Venkat Reddy, who first won as an MLA from Nalgonda in 1999 and went on to repeat the feat in three more times in 2004, 2009 and 2014, the Lok Sabha polls were battle for reclaiming lost ground after his defeat in the 2018 December elections from Nalgonda Assembly constituency. He was one of the few Congress politicians to have jumped on the cause of a separate Telangana state resigning as a Minister in 2010 in the then Congress government of Andhra Pradesh and from his MLA post. While his party refused to accept his resignation as an MLA, he once again sought to quit his MLA post in 2011 and received a similar reaction from his party.

Malkajgiri – Revanth Reddy (Congress)

In a tight fight, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy emerged victorious from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. Born in November 1969 at Kondareddypalli of Mahbubnagar district, Revanth graduated in BA from AV College in Hyderabad.

He was active in politics and was a leader of a student union during his school days. Eventually, he joined ABVP during his college stint and got married to daughter of former Union Minister and Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy’s brother in 1992. He joined active politics with TDP in 2004.

After he was caught in the Vote-for-Note scam, Revanth Reddy suffered a setback and developed differences with TDP leadership. He joined Congress party in 2017 and has been working as one of the three TPCC working presidents in the State. He suffered a defeat in his Kodangal Assembly segment recently, but decide to contest the Parliamentary elections from Malkajgiri following instructions from the Congress high command. .

G Ranjith Reddy – Chevella (TRS)

Poultry industrialist G Ranjith Reddy clinched the Chevella Parliamentary constituency from sitting MP and Congress candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. A successful entrepreneur, Ranjith Reddy has been long associated with separate Telangana movement and also the TRS. However, he made his debut into active politics only recently when he joined the TRS officially.

A post-graduate in Veterinary Science from Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University (ANGRAU), Ranjith Reddy served as the president of Telangana Poultry Breeders Association consecutively for the last six years. He started SR Hatcheries with his friend and grew his business to be one among the top 10 in the country.

Pothuganti Ramulu – Nagarkurnool (TRS)

A seasoned politician, Pothuganti Ramulu was a former TDP MLA and Minister in united Andhra Pradesh. He had won as an MLA from Achampet constituency thrice and served as Sports Minister.

Ramulu, belonging to the SC Madiga community, is a TRS party general secretary and has been nominated to contest from Nagarkurnool (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. He was fielded against Mallu Ravi from the Congress and Bangaru Shruti of the BJP. The 67-year-old Ramulu was born in Gunduru village of Kalwakurthy mandal of Nagarkunrool district.

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy – Medak (TRS)

In what was considered a shoo-in in these Lok Sabha elections, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who won with a margin of 3,16,427, received a total of 5,96,048 votes. Incidentally, his votes were more than the combined total of 4,81,188 votes of his two nearest rivals, Gali Anil Kumar of the Congress (2,79,621) and M Raghunandan Rao (2,01,567) of the BJP. Prabhakar Reddy first won from the constituency in a byelection in 2014 after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao resigned from the seat after taking over the reins as the Chief Minister of the State. He was born in 1966.

B Venkatesh Nethakani – Peddapalli (TRS)

In Peddapalli (SC) reserved constituency, the TRS’ Borlakunta Venkatesh Nethakani (42), who joined the party after his defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from the Peddapalle Assembly constituency, won with an emphatic margin of 95,180 votes over his nearest rival A Chandrasekhar of the Congress. Nethakani was formerly a Deputy Commissioner in the Prohibition & Excise Department of the State government and quit his post to join politics. Even before he resigned from his government position, he had actively involved in fighting for the rights of the Nethakani community, one of the lesser known of the SC communities in the State.

Pasunuri Dayakar – Warangal (TRS)

Pasunuri Dayakar, who won with a huge majority from Warangal Lok Sabha constituency, was best known for creating the first statue of Telugu Talli, replicas of which now dot nearly every town and many villages in Telangana. Dayakar holds a Bachelors of Fine Arts degree from JNTU and is also known as the person who sculpted statues of many political leaders, including Dr BR Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule.

Asaduddin Owaisi Hyderabad (AIMIM)

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the AIMIM and one of the strong voices of Constitutional probity in the country, registered his fourth straight win from Hyderabad constituency.

Owaisi, born in 1969, began his political career as an MLA in the Assembly of united AP in 1994 when his father, the Salahuddin Owaisi moved from Assembly to Lok Sabha. Asaduddin Owaisi and party’s seven MLAs, during the campaign, spoke to voters on how the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were trying to sow differences between Hindus and minorities.