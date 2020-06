By | Published: 7:41 pm 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday, gave out a zone-wise list of containment zones in Hyderabad.

According to the press release given by the GHMC, the list shows areas marked as containment zones as on June 3, 2020.

