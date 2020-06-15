Here is the list of Covid testing laboratories in Telangana

By | Published: 11:43 pm 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved 10 government laboratories and 18 private laboratories in Telangana to conduct coronavirus tests. Barring a few, almost all the public and private laboratories are located within areas falling under GHMC.

Overall, the 10 government laboratories in Telangana have a combined capacity to conduct 4,000 coronavirus tests per day, which will be increased to 8,000 in the coming weeks.

List of laboratories

Government laboratories:

1. Gandhi Hospital

2. Osmania Medical College

3. Fever Hospital, Nallakunta

4. NIMS Hospital

5. Institute of Preventive Medicine, Narayanguda

6. ESIC Medical College, Erragadda

7. Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal

8. Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology, Tarnaka

9. Centre for DNA Fingerprinting & Diagnostics, Hyderabad

10. RIMS Adilabad

Private labs

1. RVM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center, Siddipet

2. Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills

3. Vijaya Diagnostics. Himayathnagar

4. Vimta Labs, IDA Cherlapally

5. Apollo Health and Lifestyle, Bowenpally

6. Dr Remedies Labs, Punjagutta

7. Pathcare Labs, Medchal

8. American Institute of Pathology and Lab Sciences Pvt Ltd, Citizens Hospital, Serilingampally

9. Medcis Pathlabs India New Bowenpally

10. Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad

11. Biognosys Technologies (India), Medchal, Malkajgiri

12. Tenet Diagnostics, Banjara Hills

13. AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli,

14. Cell Correct Diagnostics, Virinchi Hospitals, Banjara Hills

15. KIMS, Secunderabad

16. Map My Genome India, Madhapur

17. LEPRA Society-Blue Peter Public Health and Research Centre, Cherlapally

18. Lucid Medical Diagnostics Vasavi Nagar, Karkhana, Secunderabad

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .