Here is why the most successful people vouch for meditation

We all know that the benefits of meditation are innumerable. But, usually, the older lot is perceived to be practising meditation as it seems like one needs a lot of free time at hand and should be inclined towards spirituality.

In fact, it is quite the contrary; the busier one is, the better they would feel when they chose to meditate. The list of world’s wealthiest and the most successful people will vouch for the benefits of meditation.

Oprah Winfrey

She is a woman who needs no introduction, especially after her “Presidential-like” speech at the Golden Globes 2018. From being in the entertainment industry for over decades to all her philanthropic activities, Oprah is one of the most successful people around. She spends 20 minutes once or twice a day practising transcendental meditation. Oprah believes that all the best in creativity and life comes from this space.

Ray Dalio

The well-known billionaire and the founder of BridgeWater Associates owes his success to meditation. Ray has compared his life to a Ninja, constantly doing many stressful tasks but with ease. This he said was only possible because of the time he spends in stillness.

Arianna Huffington

Having a blog like The Huffington Post can be quite a daunting task. Arianna, co-founder and editor-in-chief of this powerful blog, has said many a time that a 20-30 minute meditation is part of her everyday morning routine.

Every young entrepreneur who aspires to become one of them should definitely take a leaf out of their book.