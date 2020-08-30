Here’s a rich spicy gravy, mouth-watering non-vegetarian dish for seafood lovers

Seafood is considered to be healthier than the other non-veg foods we have. Fish is filled with Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and is also rich in calcium and phosphorus.

By | Published: 5:57 pm

Recipe

It’s time for some Fish Pulusu

A famous spicy seafood recipe, if cooked in a clay pot/earthenware flavoured with tangy tamarind pulp and Indian spices, tastes super awesome. This traditional south Indian style of curry, the Fish Pulusu is marinated with salt, chilli powder and turmeric powder, cooked in rich gravy with hot and mouth-watering flavours.

Seafood is considered to be healthier than the other non-veg foods we have. Fish is filled with Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and is also rich in calcium and phosphorus. So, intake of fish or seafood is suggested in our daily meals at least once a week. And when any non-vegetarian food cooked in clay pot/earthenware, it tastes more refreshing.

Also, the key point is to allow the curry to sit for a couple of hours before eating so the flavours meld together, this curry taste even better the next day when reheated.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

Fish – 1 kg

Tamarind – 50 grams

Chilli powder – 2-1/2 tsps

Salt – 2 tsps

Turmeric powder – 1 tsp

Coriander seeds – 2 tbsps

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Fenugreek seeds – 1/2 tsp

Ginger-garlic paste – 1-1/2 tsp

Grated coconut – 2 tsps

Garam masala – 1/4 tsp

Coriander leaves – As required

Method

• Let’s start to make tasty fish pulse in a clay pot.

• Wash thoroughly with salt and turmeric.

• To the fish, add 1 teaspoon chilli powder, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder and spread it all over the fish pieces.

• Also, soak and squeeze out juice from 50 grams tamarind and put it aside for a few minutes.

• In a clay pot or pan, add 2 tablespoons coriander seeds, 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1/2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds and fry for a minute.

• Powder the fried seeds.

• Cook an onion on direct flame. Rotate above direct flame till the onion is cooked a little.

• If this process is not possible at home, regular chopped onion also could be used.

• Grind this onion into a paste along with 1 diced tomato.

• Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a clay pot.

• Add 1 chopped onion and fry till the onion becomes transparent.

• Then, add 3-4 diced green chillies

• As the onions start to turn brown, add the prepared paste and mix.

• Cook for a minute and add 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1-1/2 teaspoons ginger-garlic paste and mix.

• Add 1-1/2 teaspoon chilli powder, 1 teaspoon salt and mix.

• Now, add prepared fish pieces and close lid.

• Don’t stir the pieces. Just place them in the pot and let them cook.

• Cook for a minute or two and add the tamarind juice.

• Carefully stir so that the pieces don’t break.

• To mix the curry, just shake the pot lightly. Try to avoid using a spoon.

• Close lid and cook.

• Shake the pot again.

• Always cook on low flame when using a clay pot.

• Cook for 10 minutes and check.

• Cook till required consistency of gravy thickness is obtained.

• Sprinkle some coriander leaves, 1/4 teaspoon garam masala and switch off the stove.

• Serve hot with rice or roti!

Note:

1. I used 1 kg fish.

2. Here, I used a clay pot. Regular pan also could be used.

3. I added 2 teaspoons grated coconut, after adding tamarind juice, to make the gravy thicker.

— Indira Ireni

Stay tuned to Hyderabadi Ruchulu column for more recipes.

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/hyderabadiruchu;

Website: www.hyderabadiruchulu.com .