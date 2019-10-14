Here’s how Anne Hathaway celebrated her baby shower

By | Published: 3:55 pm

American actor Anne Hathaway, who is soon going to welcome her second child with husband and actor Adam Shulman, celebrated her baby shower recently. After making the happy announcement in late July, the Oscar-winning actor enjoyed a fun-filled baby shower surrounded by her loved ones in New York.

According to a source, the celebration was pretty simple and low-key and was held at the 36-year-old star’s Upper West Side home. “It was a surprise baby shower! Anne walked in and everyone yelled ‘Surprise.’ She looked completely shocked and put her hand over her mouth then her face. She hugged one of her friends and said ‘You guys are so good’,” the insider shared.

The source shared that for the special day, Anne wore an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress and beautiful gold butterfly necklace and opted for a no-makeup look. At one point during the celebration, The Intern actor was spotted ‘rubbing her hands on her pregnant belly’ and had a ‘smile on her face and chatted with her guests, including Jessica Chastain.’ The insider added, “Guests gathered on her outdoor terrace where a table was set up with a tray of baked goods and food was served in elegant silver.”

Hathaway and Shulman, who tied the knot in September 2012, are already proud parents to a 3-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the spin-off of The Witches, where she will be seen playing the Grand High witch. The film, slated to release on October 16, next year, also stars Chris Rock and Octavia Spencer.