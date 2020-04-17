Here’s how KTR’s team works in an emergency situation

By | Published: 3:36 pm

Hyderabad: It was at 10.19 pm on Thursday that a youngster, Naveen of Prema Nagar in Erragadda tweeted to IT Minister KT Rama Rao. His neighbor, a daily wage labourer was struggling to find milk and food for his infant daughter. The child’s mother had died soon after delivering the baby.

They didn’t have money to buy supplies either, Naveen told the minister. An hour later, At 11.47 pm, the city’s Deputy Mayor, Baba Fasiuddin, was on his way to Prema Nagar. By 1.51 am, the Deputy Mayor and his people managed to track down the house in Erragadda and handed over essential groceries, including milk, a rice bag and even diapers for the baby.

The way the minister’s team went about the job was like a well-oiled machine that is now used to responding to emergency situations. The minister, responding to Naveen’s tweet at 11.26 pm, had replied asking for the contact details of the family, and also asking Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopi and Fasiuddin as well to ‘personally attend and take care’.

While Fasiuddin and his team managed to track the address and reach the place with essential supplies within two hours, the legislator also made sure that the family did not fall short of supplies, with he too reaching the spot in the early hours of Friday, along with more groceries, milk and stuff for the baby.

As instructed by @KTRTRS garu, essential groceries handed over to the family. pic.twitter.com/huhQn0bxS0 — Baba Fasiuddin (@Babafasiuddin) April 16, 2020

The team’s response is drawing accolades, while many more have come forward offering help for the baby, asking for Google Pay numbers. Praise is also coming in for the minister and his team’s speed and efficiency in tracking down and delivering supplies to the family, which many said was better than most global delivery service providers.

Please send us their contact details immediately. Request Maganti Gopi Garu @MLAJUBILEEHILLS and Deputy mayor @Babafasiuddin to personally attend and take care https://t.co/nho2E7MvuZ — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 16, 2020



The minister’s job, meanwhile, is far from over, with more requests coming in, including for permission for a son to travel to the funeral of his father, for a brother to the funeral of his sister, and for treatment of a 700gm-baby born prematurely in Nizamabad, to mention a few.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .