Here’s how managers can spot stress and take action

Achieving a sense of balance between work and personal life has now become a challenge and the imbalance somewhere leads to stress for which the mind and body pay the price.Workplace burnout, which is getting more attention lately, has major physical and emotional consequences.

Although most people think that being burnt out makes you more irritable and unmotivated, there are serious physical and mental health risks linked to the issue, reported CNN. For most people, their workplace is consistently one of their leading stressors. Earlier this year, the issue was added to the World Health Organization’s list of official medical diagnoses.

Burnout can occur when we suffer chronic stress at work, explained David Ballard, senior director of the American Psychological Association’s Office of Applied Psychology. According to Ballard, people are only capable of handling stress in short bursts, so when one faces increased levels of stress at work for a long time, they risk burning out.

“If it’s not managed effectively over time, it can affect job performance. It can leave one feeling exhausted, unmotivated and ineffective on the job. Job performance can also suffer,” Ballard said.Managers and employees both play an equally essential role when it comes to identifying and managing job burnout.

Here’s a list of potential red flags that managers can spot and take action:

Putting in extra work hours:

There are times when one has to put in extra hours during work, which may be harmful to your health if it gets frequent. One should not be afraid to stress the importance of having a life — ask about outside-of-work activities and offer flexible work arrangements to help steer busy schedules.

Unable to prioritise different tasks:

Employees who might be struggling with workplace burnout could also have a hard time prioritising tasks, not having enough clarity on how to differentiate what’s more important. Managers should make sure that their employees do not have too much on their plate and offer help in prioritising assignments.

Deteriorating social skills:

When a usually lively employee who often participates in the office meetings and is mostly enthusiastic suddenly becomes unmotivated and quieter, that person could be at risk of workplace burnout. If you feel that an employee is going through chronic stress or seems distant, try pulling them aside, asking them to grab a cup of coffee or go for a walk.

Experiencing negative feelings:

Venting in the workplace is very common and sometimes equally helpful as well. But, when a person has negative thoughts all the time without offering solutions, it could be a sign they are going through something serious. So, paying attention to any shifts in behaviour could help. When it comes to celebrating, it doesn’t have to be a big office party, a little bit of recognition could also do the trick.

Difficulty in concentrating:

When an employee experiences lack of focus and has a hard time in solving problems with memory or making decisions. “If someone’s is work performance is slipping, it gives you the opportunity as manager to have a conversation and point to resources to help support,” Ballard said.

What can be done?

Burnout can be prevented by focusing on proper sleep, healthful eating, exercise.

Have some social time and make time for creative pursuits outside of work.Consider mindfulness meditations or stretching exercises that can help in keeping you calm.

If nothing changes, and your workplace just seems to a bad fit, then, the best treatment is to move on altogether.