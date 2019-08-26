Here’s how memories form and fade

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Researchers have identified the neural processes that make some memories fade rapidly while making others persist over time. Using mouse models, Caltech researchers determined that strong, stable memories are encoded by ‘teams’ of neurons all firing in synchrony, providing redundancy that enables these memories to persist.

The research has implications for understanding how memory might be affected after brain damage, such as by strokes or Alzheimer’s disease. Led by postdoctoral scholar Walter Gonzalez, the team developed a test to examine mice’s neural activity as they learn about and remember a new place.

To study how memories fade, the researchers withheld the mice frm the track for up to 20 days. Upon returning to the track after this break, mice that had formed strong memories encoded by higher numbers of neurons remembered the task quickly. In other words, using groups of neurons enable the brain to have redundancy and still recall memories even if some of the original neurons fall silent or are damaged.

“Imagine you have a long and complicated story to tell. In order to preserve the story, you could tell it to five of your friends and then occasionally get together with all of them to re-tell the story and help each other fill in any gaps that an individual had forgotten.

Additionally, each time you re-tell the story, you could bring new friends to learn and therefore help preserve it and strengthen the memory. In an analogous way, your own neurons help each other out to encode memories that will persist over time,” Gonzalez explained.

Memory is so fundamental to human behaviour that any impairment to memory can severely impact our daily life. Memory loss that occurs as part of normal ageing can be a significant handicap for senior citizens.

Moreover, memory loss caused by several diseases, most notably Alzheimer’s, has devastating consequences that can interfere with the most basic routines including recognising relatives or remembering the way back home. This work suggested that memories might fade more rapidly as we age because it is encoded by fewer neurons, and if any of these neurons fail, the memory is lost.